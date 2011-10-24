(Updates at close)
By Azad Majumder
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 24 Left-arm spinner
Elias Sunny claimed four wickets on his debut but could not stop
West Indies from moving towards safety in the rain-hit first
test against Bangladesh on Monday.
West Indies reached 144-5 at the close on the fourth day in
reply to Bangladesh's 350-9 declared in their first innings
after rain and a damp outfield caused a cancellation of more
than two days of play.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul fell one run short of a half century
after adding 62 with Kraigg Brathwaite (33).
Chanderpaul had survived two close appeals and was almost
caught at forward short leg by Imrul Kayes off Sunny on 26,
before he fell to the same bowler when he was caught in the
slips by Shahriar Nafees.
Bangladesh started to build pressure from the start of West
Indies innings and were denied a breakthrough in the second over
when Rubel Hossain uprooted the stumps of Brathwaite, only for
the umpire to signal a no ball.
Shahadat Hossain struck in the next over when he forced
Lendl Simmons (7) to swot a catch to Roqibul Hassan at gully.
Sunny claimed his first test wicket when he trapped Kirk
Edwards (17) leg before and he had Dwayne Bravo (2) caught soon
after.
Earlier, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed 3-81 to
restrict Bangladesh who had resumed on 255-4.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)