(Updates at close)

By Azad Majumder

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 24 Left-arm spinner Elias Sunny claimed four wickets on his debut but could not stop West Indies from moving towards safety in the rain-hit first test against Bangladesh on Monday.

West Indies reached 144-5 at the close on the fourth day in reply to Bangladesh's 350-9 declared in their first innings after rain and a damp outfield caused a cancellation of more than two days of play.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul fell one run short of a half century after adding 62 with Kraigg Brathwaite (33).

Chanderpaul had survived two close appeals and was almost caught at forward short leg by Imrul Kayes off Sunny on 26, before he fell to the same bowler when he was caught in the slips by Shahriar Nafees.

Bangladesh started to build pressure from the start of West Indies innings and were denied a breakthrough in the second over when Rubel Hossain uprooted the stumps of Brathwaite, only for the umpire to signal a no ball.

Shahadat Hossain struck in the next over when he forced Lendl Simmons (7) to swot a catch to Roqibul Hassan at gully.

Sunny claimed his first test wicket when he trapped Kirk Edwards (17) leg before and he had Dwayne Bravo (2) caught soon after.

Earlier, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed 3-81 to restrict Bangladesh who had resumed on 255-4. (Editing by Justin Palmer)