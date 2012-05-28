NOTTINGHAM, England May 28 Tim Bresnan made another key breakthrough as England looked set to wrap up a series victory over West Indies on the fourth day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Defiant Marlon Samuels continued to hold up England, batting his way bravely to a half century to go with the 117 he hit in the first innings.

At lunch the tourists had moved from 61-6 overnight to 141-8, a lead of 83, with Samuels on 52 and Shane Shillingford on nought.

All-rounder Bresnan dismissed West Indies captain Darren Sammy for 25 to secure his fourth lbw victim of the innings and end a stout partnership of 49 with Samuels.

Paceman Kemar Roach fell lbw on review to Jimmy Anderson for 14 as England sought to settle the issue in four days.

Sammy and Samuels had started the day with the tourists leading by three runs overall and badly needing a repeat of the two men's first innings heroics when Sammy also hit a century.

The pair responded boldly but Bresnan finally trapped Sammy and went in at lunch with four for 37 off 17 overs.

England are 1-0 up in the three-match series after a five-wicket win at Lord's in the first test. (Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Mark Meadows)