NOTTINGHAM, England May 28 Tim Bresnan made
another key breakthrough as England looked set to wrap up a
series victory over West Indies on the fourth day of the second
test at Trent Bridge on Monday.
Defiant Marlon Samuels continued to hold up England, batting
his way bravely to a half century to go with the 117 he hit in
the first innings.
At lunch the tourists had moved from 61-6 overnight to
141-8, a lead of 83, with Samuels on 52 and Shane Shillingford
on nought.
All-rounder Bresnan dismissed West Indies captain Darren
Sammy for 25 to secure his fourth lbw victim of the innings and
end a stout partnership of 49 with Samuels.
Paceman Kemar Roach fell lbw on review to Jimmy Anderson for
14 as England sought to settle the issue in four days.
Sammy and Samuels had started the day with the tourists
leading by three runs overall and badly needing a repeat of the
two men's first innings heroics when Sammy also hit a century.
The pair responded boldly but Bresnan finally trapped Sammy
and went in at lunch with four for 37 off 17 overs.
England are 1-0 up in the three-match series after a
five-wicket win at Lord's in the first test.
