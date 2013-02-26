Feb 26 West Indies easily won their third and final one-day international with Zimbabwe in Grenada on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series cleansweep.

Darren Bravo stroked an unbeaten 72 from 103 deliveries to lead his team to a comfortable five-wicket victory with 22 balls to spare after Zimbabwe were restricted to 211 for nine from their 50 overs.

The tourists made a solid start with opener Vusi Sibanda making 41 and Brendan Taylor 39 before West Indian left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul ripped through the middle order, capturing three wickets.

Chamu Chibhabha provided Zimbabwe with a glimmer of hope when he blasted an unbeaten 48, featuring three fours and two sixes, but the West Indies had few problems reaching their target.

Opener Kieran Powell, who scored half-centuries in the previous two matches, laid the platform for the West Indian reply with a solid 42 from 52 deliveries before Bravo took over, adding a half century to his hundred from the first match to finish the series with an average of 172.

The two teams will play a pair of Twenty20 fixtures in Antigua this weekend before tests in Barbados and Dominica. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)