June 4 Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo bamboozled the Australian batsmen, picking up three wickets as the West Indies dominated the first session on day two of the first test on Thursday.

Bishoo collected the prize scalps of Steve Smith (25), Shane Watson (11) and Brad Haddin (8) as the Australians limped to 153 for six at lunch in Dominica.

Bishoo's dismissal of Haddin, clean bowled by an almost unplayable delivery, brought comparisons with Shane Warne's "ball of the century" which bowled Mike Gatting exactly 22 years ago to the day.

Australia, who dismissed the West Indies for 148 on Wednesday, had an overall lead of five runs with four first-innings wickets in hand.

Test debutant Adam Voges survived the opening session to advance to 45, with Mitchell Johnson on 14.

Bishoo's prodigious turn on the dry pitch tied the Australian batsmen in knots at times.

He went into lunch with figures of four for 59 off 20 overs, within sight of his career-best test haul of five wickets in an innings.

The 29-year-old from Guyana struck early when he had Smith stumped by a country mile after the batsman had added only eight runs to his overnight score.

Two overs later Bishoo sent Watson packing when the right-hander edged a sharp chance which Jason Holder snapped up at second slip.

But the best was yet to come from Bishoo after Australian wicketkeeper Haddin took the fight to his adversary by hoisting him over long-on for six.

Bishoo got revenge two balls later with a delivery that pitched on leg stump and turned sharply past the prodding bat of Haddin to clip his off peg.

The ball did not turn quite as far as former Australian great Warne's famous delivery to Gatting at Old Trafford, but it was more than enough to beat Haddin.

