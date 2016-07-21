* Captain hits second highest test score

July 21 Captain Virat Kohli compiled an unbeaten century to put India in a commanding position on the first day of the opening test against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday.

Kohli was on 143 at the close of play, his 12th test century, as the visitors reached 302 for four.

He shared a 105-run stand for the third wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (84) while Ravichandran Ashwin was 22 not out at stumps.

Kohli was rarely beaten in the 197 balls he faced, scoring freely on both sides of the wicket with a rich array of strokes as he posted his second highest test score and moved in sight of a career-best 169.

The West Indies bowlers toiled hard for little reward on a flat pitch at the Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo was the pick of the attack, taking three for 108 in 27 overs, though two of his scalps came off short balls that induced poor shots.

Captain Jason Holder decided not to take the new ball before stumps, perhaps figuring he and fellow paceman Shannon Gabriel were too tired to make good use of it.

Earlier, India won the toss and batted but were in early trouble when opener Murali Vijay was dismissed for seven in the seventh over.

Vijay could only fend at a sharply-rising Gabriel delivery, sending an easy catch to second slip Kraigg Brathwaite who juggled the ball before grabbing it safely.

West Indies picked up a second wicket shortly after lunch when Bishoo, with his fourth delivery, had Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for 16 off a leading edge.

Bishoo struck again with the last ball before tea when he deceived Dhawan with a well-flighted delivery, hitting the left-hander on the front pad as the batsman tried to sweep.

It was an easy lbw decision for umpire Aleem Dar, with a TV replay showing the ball pitched in line and would have crashed into middle stump.

Ajinkya Rahane (22) was the only batsman dismissed in the final session, caught at mid-wicket off Bishoo.

Though he fell short of his century, Dhawan was pleased with the way he survived at the crease for so long.

"In the first session when Gabriel was bowling really good and quick I knew I had to take the punches," Dharwan said in an on-field interview.

"I was happy I (showed) persistence and patience to keep on going."

India are playing only five specialist batsmen while West Indies have loaded up with batsmen and all-rounders, probably paying the price as they lacked front-line bowling options. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)