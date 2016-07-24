Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
July 24 India picked up the wicket of Darren Bravo before West Indies advanced to 76 for two in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Antigua on Sunday.
West Indies still trailed by 247 runs and face a tall order to force India to bat a second time.
Bravo was sent packing for 10 in the first over of the morning when Ajinkya Rahane at gully grasped a sharp chance off the bowling of fast bowler Umesh Yadav.
Any thoughts India had of quickly wrapping up victory, however, were dispelled as Marlon Samuels (39 not out) and Rajendra Chandrika (22 not out) survived until lunch was called after rain swept across the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.
Samuels scored freely, compiling his score almost entirely in boundaries as he smacked nine fours off 51 balls, while opener Chandrika was more circumspect.
Only 17 overs were bowled in the session. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.