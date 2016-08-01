Aug 1 West Indies captain Jason Holder picked up a wicket with the last ball before lunch as India crept to 425 for six on day three of the second test in Jamaica on Monday.

Holder was rewarded for his marathon spell when he trapped Wriddhiman Saha lbw for 47 at Sabina Park in Kingston.

It was Holder's first wicket of the series, and no less than the fast-medium bowler deserved after a lively spell that had the India batsmen mostly on the defensive.

India continued their soporific run-rate, adding a mere 67 runs in the session.

With time on their side, they ground their way to a first-innings lead of 229 runs with four wickets in hand.

Holder, who shrugged off the tropical heat to bowl a spell of nine overs, had several loud appeals for lbw against Ajinkya Rahane, who also was dropped at backward point off the bowling of leg-spinner Devenda Bishoo.

But the India number five survived to remain unbeaten on 74 at lunch.

Instead, it was Saha who departed when he was trapped plum on the back pad, though a replay showed the ball barely hit in line.

With eight sessions remaining, India could bat out the innings and still have plenty of time to bowl out West Indies a second time, which gives captain Virat Kohli little incentive to declare.

However, with rain expected on Tuesday, Kohli may have to decide how much credence to give the forecast.

