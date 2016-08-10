Aug 10 India's Ravichandran Ashwin reached 99 not out as India seized the advantage against West Indies on day two of the third test in St Lucia on Wednesday.

Ashwin and wicketekeeper Wriddhiman Saha (93) added 82 runs in the morning session as India advanced to 316 for five in their first innings at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

They extended their unbeaten partnership to 190, turning the match around after they had come together at 126-5 on Tuesday.

All-rounder Ashwin seemed destined to post his second century of the series before lunch, but Saha mostly occupied the strike in the final few overs before the interval and moved within sight of three figures himself.

It was an excellent morning for the visitors against a Windies attack desperate for a breakthrough with the second new ball, only nine overs old at the start of the day.

But West Indies could not claim the wicket they needed to get at the tail, as Ashwin and Saha batted cautiously for the first hour before upping the pace as the ball lost its shine.

India lead the four-test series 1-0 after winning the opener at North Sounds and drawing the second match at Kingston. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)