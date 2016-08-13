(Corrects to third test in intro)

Aug 13 India had West Indies on the ropes at lunch on the last day of the third test in St Lucia on Saturday, needing seven more wickets to clinch the match and the series.

West Indies, chasing a victory target of 346, were struggling at 53 for three with Darren Bravo 26 not out and Roston Chase unbeaten on 10 at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

India batted for nine overs at the start of play, adding 60 quick runs before captain Virat Kohli declared on 217 for seven.

West Indies could hardly have made a worse start, losing both openers cheaply as Leon Johnson went for a duck and Kraigg Brathwaite departed for four.

Number four Marlon Samuels looked uncomfortable against the pace attack, taking 21 balls to get off the mark.

Samuels eventually advanced to 12 before being removed by Ishant Sharma, the third time in a row he was clean bowled in the series.

India lead the four-test series 1-0. (Writing by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)