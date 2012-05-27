NOTTINGHAM, England May 27 West Indies struck back against England with four important wickets before lunch on the third day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Sunday, leaving the home side on 340-6 at the interval and still trailing on first innings by 30.

Captain Andrew Strauss remained unbeaten on 125 but the run feast which had been expected when England closed on Saturday on 259-2 failed to materialise.

Kevin Pietersen (80) and Ian Bell (22) both fell to reviewed lbw decisions while Jonny Bairstow (4) was given a torrid time in only his second test by pace duo Kemar Roach and Ravi Rampaul before top edging an easy catch to mid-on.

Just when it looked as if England were steadying the ship West Indies captain Darren Sammy bowled Matt Prior for 16.

Strauss added only 23 to his overnight score and home hopes of a big lead which had soared when England looked in control on an easy pitch on Saturday were fading.

Rampaul, who captured the vital wicket of Pietersen, was the pick of the West Indies bowling with three for 61 off 25 overs.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after a five-wicket victory at Lord's in the first test. (Writing by Dave Thompson, editing by Justin Palmer)