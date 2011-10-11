DHAKA, Oct 11 (Reuters)- Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh from
the front with 41 not out as the home side ended their 12-match
losing streak in Twenty20 internationals with a three-wicket win
over West Indies on Tuesday.
Rahim, playing his first game as captain since replacing
Shakib Al Hasan, hit a six off paceman Ravi Rampaul in the
penultimate delivery of the last over, taking Bangladesh to
135-7 after they had restricted West Indies to 132-8.
The hosts had been set for a cliffhanger finish with 20 runs
needed in the final two overs on a sluggish Mirpur wicket, but
Rahim and Nasir Hossain took 14 runs in the penultimate over to
bring the equation down to six runs in six balls.
Rampaul conceded only two runs in his first four balls
before Rahim's huge six over mid-wicket made the home crowd
scream with joy.
The defeat was hard for Marlon Samuels, who scored 58 off 42
balls with two fours and four sixes to give West Indies some
respectability before celebrating his return to international
cricket as a bowler with 2-14.
