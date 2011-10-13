DHAKA Oct 13 Lendl Simmons struck his maiden
one-day century for West Indies who beat Bangladesh by 40 runs
on Thursday to take 1-0 lead in their three-match series.
Simmons, playing in his 30th ODI, hit 122 as the tourists
piled up a challenging 298 for four. The target proved too much
for Bangladesh who were restricted to 258 for seven.
The 26-year-old Simmons received good support from Marlon
Samuels, who made 71 as the pair shared a 150-run stand.
Simmons and opening partner Adrian Barath added 67 runs
before a hamstring injury forced Barath to retire hurt for 21,
making him the first victim of a new ICC rule which bans a
runner for an injured batsman.
Simmons and Samuels made Bangladesh wait until the 42nd over
before they had their first breakthroughs when paceman Rubel
Hossain dismissed both in the space of four balls.
Bangladesh never threatened to chase down their imposing
target despite makeshift opener Naeem Islam scoring 52 and
former skipper Shakib Al Hasan delivering some late blows to hit
67 not out.
Samuels capped a fine all-round performance with two wickets
for West Indies, who were without regular captain Darren Sammy
due to a stomach upset.
Sammy is expected to return to the side on Saturday for the
second ODI at the same venue.
