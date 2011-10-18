UPDATE 1-Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 18 West Indies were bowled out for just 61 by Bangladesh in the third one-day international on Tuesday as left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan claimed career best figures of 4-16.
Sent into bat first in murky overhead conditions, the tourists lasted just 22 overs, slumping to their second lowest one-day total. West Indies' lowest ODI total came in 2004 when they were dismissed for 54 by South Africa in Cape Town.
Only two West Indies batsmen reached double figures -- Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 25 and Carlos Braithwaite making 11.
Shafiul Islam and Nasir Hossain took two wickets apiece to complement Shakib. (Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Justin Palmer)
* Root favourite to take over test captaincy (Adds quotes and details)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
WELLINGTON, Feb 6 Australia are confident wicketkeeper Matt Wade will be fit for the upcoming test tour of India and have no plans to call up another gloveman as a precaution, according to coach Darren Lehmann.