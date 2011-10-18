* Shakib routs Windies for 61

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 18 West Indies were bowled out for just 61, their second lowest one-day international total, as Bangladesh romped to an eight-wicket win in the third and final match of the series on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan claimed career best figures of 4-16 as the tourists, sent into bat first in murky overhead conditions, lasted just 22 overs. West Indies still won the series 2-1.

West Indies' lowest ODI total came in 2004 when they were dismissed for 54 by South Africa in Cape Town.

"We didn't apply ourselves today. The wicket suited them, it spun," said West Indies captain Darren Sammy.

"Once we let Bangladesh in, they didn't let us back into the game. The wicket looked like if we had scored 150, it would be a different ball game."

Only two West Indies batsmen reached double figures -- Kieron Pollard top-scoring with 25 and debutant Carlos Braithwaite making 11.

Shafiul Islam and Nasir Hossain took two wickets apiece to complement Shakib.

Bangladesh showed little urgency in reply after losing two wickets with 30 runs on the board, and were happy to wait 20 overs to complete their chase despite the threat of rain.

Local boy Tamim Iqbal hit an unbeaten 36.

The two teams will now play a two-test series, beginning at Chittagong on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said Tuesday's rout would inspire his team to do well in the test series.

"It came a little late for us. But still it was important for us for doing well in tests," he said. (Reporting by Azad Majumder, Editing by Justin Palmer)