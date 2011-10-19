CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 19 West Indies have recalled opening batsman Lendl Simmons in the test side to replace injured Adrian Barath, team officials said on Wednesday.

Barath suffered a hamstring injury and was forced to retire hurt during the first match of the just-concluded one-day series last week.

"Simmons will take the place of Barath in the test side. Barath will be staying with the team to have his treatment and rehabilitation done," team's spokesman Phillip Spooner told reporters in Chittagong.

Simmons, who has played seven tests, is in the form of his life make seven fifties and a century in his last 11 ODIs.

The test series begins on Friday in Chittagong, where Bangladesh skittled West Indies out for 61 runs and romped to eight-wicket win in the third ODI.

The second test will be held in Dhaka from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

