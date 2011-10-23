(Updates after play called off)

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh Oct 23 The first test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Chittagong was affected by the weather again on Sunday as early drizzle and a damp outfield forced the cancellation of the third day.

No play was possible on Saturday due to a damp outfield.

The match referee and umpires made the decision after an inspection at 1015 local (0415 GMT) time. Play will resume 30 minutes earlier than scheduled on Monday at 0900.

Bangladesh were on 255-4 from the first day after opting to bat, with captain Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 68.