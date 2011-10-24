* West Indies reduced to 50-2

* Bangladesh declare on 350-9 (updates at tea)

By Azad Majumder

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 24 West Indies stuttered to 50-2 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total of 350-9 declared at tea on the fourth-day of the rain-hit first test on Monday.

Paceman Shahadat Hossain and left-arm spinner Elias Sunny, on his debut, each took a wicket as Bangladesh built some pressure after rain and a damp outfield had forced the cancellation of more than two days of play.

Craig Brathwaite (13 not out) and Darren Bravo (two not out) were at the crease when tea was taken.

Bangladesh were close to a breakthrough in only second over when Rubel Hossain uprooted the stumps of Brathwaite only for the umpire to signal a no ball.

They did not have to wait too long for the breakthrough though as Shahadat struck in the next over when he forced Lendl Samuels (7) to swot a catch to Roqibul Hassan at gully.

It should have been two-down but Kirk Edwards twice survived. First the West Indian was dropped on naught by Shahadat off Sunny's bowling with wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim also failing to take a chance when Edwards was on 16 off the same bowler.

Sunny then took matters into his own hands and trapped Edwards (17) leg before two balls later for his first test wicket.

Earlier, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed 3-81 and Fidel Edwards returned with 2-88 to restrict Bangladesh, who declared three overs after the lunch break.

Bangladesh, who were 255-4 at close on the first day, lost a wicket without scoring a run on resumption when skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (68) got the leading edge off an Edwards short-pitch delivery and was caught by Bishoo at square leg.

Shahriar Nafees (32), who had retired hurt after an Edwards bouncer hit him in the face on the opening day, resumed his innings but could add only 11 runs to his score before departing.

Edwards took the wicket of Nafees, who slashed and edged a catch to wicket-keeper Carlton Baugh.

Debutant Nasir Hossain survived some deadly bouncers and yorkers of Edwards to score 34 off 47 balls with six fours before Baugh took a skier off Bishoo to send him back to the pavilion.

Bishoo later claimed the wicket of fellow debutant Elias Sunny for a duck.

(Reporting by Azad Majudmer; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

