* West Indies reduced to 50-2
* Bangladesh declare on 350-9
(updates at tea)
By Azad Majumder
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh, Oct 24 West Indies
stuttered to 50-2 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings total
of 350-9 declared at tea on the fourth-day of the rain-hit first
test on Monday.
Paceman Shahadat Hossain and left-arm spinner Elias Sunny,
on his debut, each took a wicket as Bangladesh built some
pressure after rain and a damp outfield had forced the
cancellation of more than two days of play.
Craig Brathwaite (13 not out) and Darren Bravo (two not out)
were at the crease when tea was taken.
Bangladesh were close to a breakthrough in only second over
when Rubel Hossain uprooted the stumps of Brathwaite only for
the umpire to signal a no ball.
They did not have to wait too long for the breakthrough
though as Shahadat struck in the next over when he forced Lendl
Samuels (7) to swot a catch to Roqibul Hassan at gully.
It should have been two-down but Kirk Edwards twice
survived. First the West Indian was dropped on naught by
Shahadat off Sunny's bowling with wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim
also failing to take a chance when Edwards was on 16 off the
same bowler.
Sunny then took matters into his own hands and trapped
Edwards (17) leg before two balls later for his first test
wicket.
Earlier, leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo claimed 3-81 and Fidel
Edwards returned with 2-88 to restrict Bangladesh, who declared
three overs after the lunch break.
Bangladesh, who were 255-4 at close on the first day, lost a
wicket without scoring a run on resumption when skipper
Mushfiqur Rahim (68) got the leading edge off an Edwards
short-pitch delivery and was caught by Bishoo at square leg.
Shahriar Nafees (32), who had retired hurt after an Edwards
bouncer hit him in the face on the opening day, resumed his
innings but could add only 11 runs to his score before
departing.
Edwards took the wicket of Nafees, who slashed and edged a
catch to wicket-keeper Carlton Baugh.
Debutant Nasir Hossain survived some deadly bouncers and
yorkers of Edwards to score 34 off 47 balls with six fours
before Baugh took a skier off Bishoo to send him back to the
pavilion.
Bishoo later claimed the wicket of fellow debutant Elias
Sunny for a duck.
