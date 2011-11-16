* Visitors 195-3 at close; still trail by 283 runs
* Barath and Kirk Edwards score dogged half-centuries
By Sudipto Ganguly
KOLKATA, Nov 16 India marched steadily
towards victory after enforcing the follow-on despite an
improved batting performance by West Indies in the second
innings of the second test at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
At the close on the third day, West Indies were 195 for
three wickets, still trailing India by 283 runs, with Darren
Bravo (38) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (21) at the crease.
Adrian Barath (62) and Kirk Edwards (60) scored dogged
half-centuries in West Indies' second innings after the visitors
collapsed in a heap to be all out for 153 in their first essay.
West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite (nine) early, but
Barath (62) and Edwards added 93 for the second wicket to lead
the tourists' fightback.
Brathwaite edged paceman Umesh Yadav in the fifth over for
captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to complete a low catch behind the
stumps.
Barath, who hit 10 boundaries, played a wild drive against
paceman Ishant Sharma, four deliveries after the tea break, and
Vangipurappu Laxman held on to a low chance at slip.
"I think we did not bat as well as we should have in the
first innings. Basically we learnt from our mistakes in the
first innings and we applied ourselves a bit more," Barath told
reporters.
"It shows that as a team we are capable of playing spin
well. I think it was just a matter of application in the first
innings."
The 21-year old Barath was still hopeful that West Indies
could avoid the innings defeat by making India bat again.
"It is going to be difficult. Shivnarine Chanderpaul is the
key player for us tomorrow," he said.
"He is the one who can bat through tomorrow and make it
difficult for the Indian bowlers and take the game into the
fifth day and make them bat again."
The lanky Sharma, who is leading the Indian attack in the
absence of Zaheer Khan, also got rid of Edwards when he got him
out lbw. Edwards hit six boundaries and a six during his knock.
WICKETS GALORE
Earlier, the West Indies batsmen capitulated under the
weight of India's mammoth first innings total of 631 for seven
declared and were bundled out in the morning session.
Resuming on the overnight score of 34 for two, the tourists,
trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, offered little
resistance as India's bowlers ran riot to scuttle them in 140
minutes on the third day.
Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha picked up four wickets while
Yadav and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with three
and two respectively.
The visiting batsmen lasted 48 overs in their first innings
with India's bowlers extracting considerable spin and bounce
from the track.
"I think right now we are in the driver's seat and things
are going pretty well," Ojha said. "We are hitting the right
areas and we are confident that we can get them out tomorrow as
soon as possible."
Yadav took the wickets of Bravo (30) and Marlon Samuels (25)
-- the only batsmen to offer some resistance -- in the morning,
clean-bowling both of them.
Ashwin, who got married a day before the second test
started, picked up the prized wicket of Chanderpaul.
West Indies captain Darren Sammy (18) went on the
counter-attack and hit two fours and a straight six during his
14-ball knock. However, he edged Ojha to Dhoni behind the stumps
immediately after hitting the six.
The teams will play the third and final test in Mumbai from
Tuesday.
