April 9 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday.

West Indies innings A.Barath c Siddle b Harris 22 K.Brathwaite c Wade b Siddle 57 K.Edwards c and b Warner 61 D.Bravo c Hussey b Watson 51 S.Chanderpaul not out 103 N.Deonarine c Wade b Harris 21 C.Baugh run out 22 D.Sammy c Cowan b Hilfenhaus 41 K.Roach c Clarke b Lyon 16 F.Edwards c Hussey b Warner 10 D.Bishoo not out 18

Extras (b-12, lb-9, w-4, nb-2) 27

Total (for 9 wickets, 153 overs) 449 (declared)

Fall of wickets: 1-38 2-142 3-167 4-240 5-285 6-316 7-369 8-402 9-421.

Bowling: R. Harris 29-8-83-2, B.Hilfenhaus 33-12-67-1 (nb-1), P.Siddle 31-10-83-1 (nb-1, w-2), N.Lyon 31-11-94-1, M.Clarke 2-0-4-0, S.Watson 15-5-46-1, D.Warner 10-0-45-2, M.Hussey 2-0-6-0.

Australia innings E.Cowan c Baugh b Sammy 14 D.Warner c Bravo b Sammy 42 S.Watson c Baugh b Roach 39 R.Ponting tun out 4 M.Clarke c Deonarine b Bishoo 73 M.Hussey not out 47 M.Wade not out 19

Extras (lb-8, nb-2) 10

Total (5 wickets, 95 overs) 248

To bat: P.Siddle, R.Harris, B.Hilfenhaus, N.Lyon.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-65, 3-84, 4-133, 5-215

Bowling: F.Edwards 15-2-41-0 (nb-1), K.Roach 17-2-56-1, D.Bishoo 30-7-77-1 (nb-1), D.Sammy 15-5-33-2, N.Deonarine 18-5-33-0.