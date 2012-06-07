Cricket-Joe Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON, Feb 13 Joe Root was appointed England's test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 7 Rain washed out the first day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Persistent rain fell all day, after heavy rain overnight, and play was finally called off at 1535 local time. By that stage almost all of the spectators had left and they will be entitled to a full refund on their tickets.
England, seeking a 3-0 series sweep after wins at Lord's and Nottingham, said earlier in the day that wicketkeeper Matt Prior had recovered from an eye infection and would play despite reserve Steven Davies being called up as a replacement.
The last time a full day of test cricket was lost to the weather in England was in 2009 when the third day was washed out against Australia, also at Edgbaston.
The previous time a full opening day's test play was lost in England was in 2007 when West Indies visited Durham.
The forecast is also gloomy for Friday. The last time the first and second day's play were lost in a test in England was 48 years ago when Australia were at Lord's. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 13 Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets apiece to lead India to a comprehensive 208-run win over Bangladesh on the fifth day of their one-off test at Hyderabad on Monday.
