UPDATE 1-Cricket-Calm De Villiers leads South Africa to win over NZ
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11 England retained the Wisden trophy by a 2-0 margin after the third test against West Indies was washed out on Monday.
No play was possible on the fifth and final day after the first two days were washed out.
Umpires Tony Hill and Kumar Dharmasena finally called play off at 1400GMT after persistent rain throughout the day.
Only 197.3 overs were possible in the match during which England reached 221 for five in reply to West Indies' 426. (Editing by John Mehaffey)
* South Africa captain guides his side to victory (Adds quotes)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris
Feb 19 Captain AB de Villiers calmly guided his side to a tense four-wicket victory over New Zealand with one ball to spare in a rain-affected first one-day international at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.