BIRMINGHAM, England, June 11 England retained the Wisden trophy by a 2-0 margin after the third test against West Indies was washed out on Monday.

No play was possible on the fifth and final day after the first two days were washed out.

Umpires Tony Hill and Kumar Dharmasena finally called play off at 1400GMT after persistent rain throughout the day.

Only 197.3 overs were possible in the match during which England reached 221 for five in reply to West Indies' 426. (Editing by John Mehaffey)