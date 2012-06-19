LONDON, June 19 England, 1-0 up in the three-match series of one-day internationals, produced a good performance in the field to restrict West Indies to 238 for nine in the second game at The Oval on Tuesday.

Playing his first match for West Indies in 14 months, big-hitting opener Chris Gayle bludgeoned a quickfire 53 in 51 balls after England won the toss and put the visitors in to bat.

Gayle took a particular liking to Tim Bresnan as he smashed the seamer for three huge sixes.

The opener was eventually given out lbw to Graeme Swann in contentious fashion.

Gayle reviewed his dismissal to the television umpire who upheld the original decision even though replays were inconclusive as to whether the ball took an inside edge before or after it struck his pad.

The wicket triggered a collapse as West Indies slumped from 63 for nought to 79 for four, captain Alastair Cook helping England's cause by running out opener Lendl Simmons for 12 with a direct hit at the bowler's end.

Dwayne Bravo then combined with Kieron Pollard (41) to put on 100 for the fifth wicket as the sunshine started to emerge from behind the clouds in London.

The pair produced some controlled hitting and Bravo top-scored with 77 from 82 deliveries before holing out to Ravi Bopara who took a steepling catch off the bowling of James Anderson.

Anderson and Stuart Broad took two wickets apiece for the home team.

Before the start of play both teams observed a minute's silence and flags around the ground were at half-mast in memory of Surrey batsman Tom Maynard, 23, who was killed on Monday after being hit by a train. (Writing by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)