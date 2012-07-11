July 11 New Zealand bowled out West Indies for
just 161 to earn an 88 run win, their first victory on their
tour of the Caribbean, in the third one day international in
St.Kitts on Wednesday.
After suffering defeats in the two Twenty20 internationals
in Florida and then the opening two one-dayers, the Black Caps
needed a win to keep alive their hopes in the five game ODI
series.
Half-centuries from opener Rob Nicol and Nathan McCullum
helped the tourists to 249 for nine from their allotted 50
overs.
That total looked to be modest on a flat track at Warner
Park with the short boundary an inviting one for the big-hitting
West Indies batting line-up.
New Zealand's injury problems on the tour continued with
wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling having to be replaced behind the
stumps by Tom Latham after suffering a leg injury while running
during his innings.
But West Indies never recovered after losing their opening
pair of Johnson Charles (15) and Chris Gayle (11) cheaply as New
Zealand's bowlers stuck to their task.
Gayle, who had struck 125 and 63 in the two games in his
hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, was caught by Nicol at slip off
Tim Southee's medium pace after Charles had been trapped lbw by
ODI debutant Trent Boult.
The heart of the West Indies top order then self-destructed
with Dwayne Bravo run out trying to make an improbable third and
Marlon Samuels dismissed in the same fashion via some oustanding
work from Martin Guptill.
The two run outs left West Indies at 62 for five and the
pressure on their middle order but Kieron Pollard's ill-advised
slog over mid-wicket was pocketed by substitute Dean Brownlie
and when skipper Darren Sammy was caught and bowled by McCullum
(7) the home side were in deep trouble at 95 for seven.
An unbeaten 42 from 40 balls from Andre Russell came too as
the Caribbean side offered a glimmer of hope to New Zealand in
the series.
