DHAKA Nov 14 West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul hit his second ever double century and Denesh Ramdin struck an unbeaten 126 as the tourists took command of the first test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

West Indies declared their first innings at 527 for four just before tea on the second day after Chanderpaul reached 203 to equal his career best innings.

The hosts responded in typically aggressive manner and lost three wickets to leave them on 164-3 at the close.

Tamim Iqbal, who led the Bangladesh attack, was the last man out, caught by Sunil Narine at mid-on off Darren Sammy for 72 from 71 balls.

Earlier, West Indies' Ravi Rampaul took the wickets of opener Zunaed Siddique (seven) and Shahriar Nafees, who made a quick-fire 31 off 27 balls, but Tamim was unperturbed.

The left-hander brought up his 12th test 50 off only 38 balls when he charged off-spinner Narine down the track for a six and struck an almost identical six three balls later to help Bangladesh past the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs.

The hosts, who still need 164 runs to avoid the follow on, slowed down after Tamim's dismissal as Naeem Islam, unbeaten on 27, survived alongside Shakib Al Hasan (16 not out).

West Indies dominated the first two sessions and added 166 runs to their overnight 361-4 without losing another wicket.

Chanderpaul, resuming on 123, survived a few anxious moments as a catch fell short of the slip cordon and a short ball from paceman Shahadat Hossain rubbed his shoulder before reaching the slips.

He reached his double century with two runs off a delivery from off-spinner Sohag Gazi and West Indies waited only one more over to declare.

Chanderpaul, who joined Garry Sobers on 26 test centuries, faced 372 balls and struck 22 fours during his more than 7-1/2 hours at the crease.

He added 296 runs for the fifth wicket with Ramdin, a record partnership for West Indies in Bangladesh, with the wicketkeeper having earlier completed his third test century after resuming on 52.

The pair built on the foundation provided by opener Kieran Powell, who was out for 117 on the opening day. (Reporting by Azad Majumder; Editing by Ken Ferris)