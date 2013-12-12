WELLINGTON Dec 13 New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult captured five wickets in 15 balls to destroy West Indies in their first innings as they were bowled out for 193 early on the third day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on with the tourists 248 runs adrift of the hosts' first innings of 441.

Bowling full and straight, Boult reduced West Indies from 175 for four to 188 for nine, bowling three of the tail enders and having Marlon Samuels and Narsingh Deonarine caught behind the wicket.

The visitors had started on 158 for four looking to make an indentation in New Zealand's score and began positively with Samuels and Deonarine scoring at a quick clip before Boult struck.

He had Deonarine caught by Ross Taylor at first slip for 22, then had Samuels flailing at a full delivery that caught an inside edge and went to wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 60.

Boult then ran through the West Indies tail, bowling Darren Sammy, Shane Shillingford and Tino Best all for ducks in a devastating spell to finish with career-best figures of 6-40.

Tim Southee finished off the innings by bowling Shannon Gabriel for a duck, ending 12.5 overs of work between the New Zealand bowlers in about an hour's play in the morning session. (Editing by Ken Ferris)