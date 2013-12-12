* McCullum enforces follow-on for second successive test

* West Indies battle to lunch in second innings (Updates at lunch)

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, Dec 13 Kirk Edwards and Kieran Powell navigated West Indies to lunch at 45 for no wicket after New Zealand enforced the follow-on in the wake of a destructive spell from paceman Trent Boult early on day three of the second test on Friday.

Edwards was 17 not out with Powell on 23 as the visitors reduced their deficit to 203 runs after they were bowled out for 193 in their first innings about an hour into the day's play at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Boult captured five wickets in 15 balls to destroy their first innings and New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on with the tourists 248 runs adrift of the hosts' first innings of 441.

Bowling full and straight, Boult reduced West Indies from 175 for four to 188 for nine, having Marlon Samuels and Narsingh Deonarine caught behind the wicket and then bowling three of the tailenders.

The visitors had resumed on 158 for four and began positively with Samuels and Deonarine scoring at a quick clip before Boult struck.

He had Deonarine caught by Ross Taylor at first slip for 22, then had Samuels flailing at a full delivery that caught an inside edge and went to wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 60.

Boult then ran through the West Indies tail, bowling Darren Sammy, Shane Shillingford and Tino Best all for ducks in a devastating spell to finish with career-best figures of 6-40.

Tim Southee finished off the innings by bowling Shannon Gabriel for a duck.

(Editing by Ken Ferris / Ian Ransom)