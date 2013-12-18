Dec 19 West Indies took a slight advantage at lunch after being asked to bat by seeing off the new ball and reaching the break on 71 for one in the third and final test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

Kirk Edwards, who dropped down to number three after opening in the first two tests, was on three, while Kraigg Brathwaite was on 41 at the break.

Brathwaite was a late addition to the tour squad for the injured Chris Gayle then had visa issues that delayed his arrival in New Zealand.

Kieran Powell was the only wicket to fall in the first session when he tried to cut a rising Neil Wagner delivery, having tried a similar shot earlier but missing the ball, to be caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 26.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had won his first toss of the series and asked West Indies to bat on a pitch that appeared to be slower and with less grass on it than the previous matches at Dunedin's University Oval and the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Despite several good deliveries and some half-chances they were unable to get the same sort of penetration or make the breakthroughs they had in the two previous tests.

Wagner was unlucky not to have taken the wicket of Brathwaite shortly before he dismissed Powell when the right hander was through his shot too early and Tim Southee was unable to hold the sharp chance at cover point.

Off-spinner Kane Williamson was introduced before lunch and was already getting turn off the pitch, which could be dangerous for New Zealand having to bat fourth and facing a dual-spin attack of Sunil Narine and Veerasamy Permaul.

Narine was brought in for Shane Shillingford, who was banned by the International Cricket Council after biomechanical analysis of his bowling action, while left-arm spinner Permaul replaced Shannon Gabriel.

Brathwaite replaced Darren Bravo, who was a late withdrawal after being struck in the nets.

New Zealand, who are unchanged from the innings and 73-run victory in the second test in Wellington last week, hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

