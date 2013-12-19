Dec 20 Shivnarine Chanderpaul moved into sixth place on the all time run-scoring list and notched his 29th test century as West Indies were bowled out for 367 just before lunch on the second day of the third and final test against New Zealand on Friday.

Chanderpaul, who had resumed on 94, tucked a ball behind square leg for two runs to move to 98 and 11,175 career runs, passing former Australia captain Allan Border on the all-time list.

The 39-year-old lefthander brought up his century shortly after when he cut Tim Southee to the backward point fence at Seddon Park in Hamilton for his 11th boundary.

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara is fifth on 11,953 runs, while the recently retired Sachin Tendulkar heads the list on 15,921 runs.

Southee made the initial breakthrough for New Zealand on Friday when he had Darren Sammy fishing at a rising outswinger to be out for three with Trent Boult then bowling Sunil Narine for two to leave them 307-8 and in danger of collapsing.

Veerasammy Permaul, however, looked uncomfortable in trying to occupy the crease so he belted Southee for a six and four off successive balls immediately after drinks, before he nicked the next delivery to Peter Fulton at second slip for 20.

Tino Best, who was dropped by Fulton on four, provided another cameo of unorthodox hitting mixed with resolute defence to help Chanderpaul add 35 runs for the final wicket before he was well caught by BJ Watling off Ish Sodhi for 25.

Best's dismissal brought the lunch break about five minutes early with Chanderpaul 122 not out.

Chanderpaul had helped resurrect West Indies innings on the first day, combining in a 200-run partnership with wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, who was dismissed with three overs remaining in Thursday's play for 107.

The pair had been thrust together with West Indies in deep trouble at 86-5 in the first hour after lunch.

New Zealand hold a 1-0 lead in the series after an innings and 73-run victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington last week.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)