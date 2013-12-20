Dec 21 Ross Taylor continued his golden form to move within sight of his third century of the series as New Zealand resumed their struggle with off-spinner Sunil Narine to reach 249 for five at lunch on the third day of the third test on Saturday.

Taylor was 89 not out, taking his series tally to 451 runs, while wicketkeeper BJ Watling was on 14 at the break at Seddon Park in Hamilton, the hosts 118 runs behind West Indies' first innings of 367.

Resuming at 156 for three, captain Brendon McCullum added one run to his overnight score of 11 before West Indies captain Darren Sammy produced a brilliant reflex catch at slip off Narine to reduce the hosts to 174 for four and in danger of capitulating early.

The powerfully built Corey Anderson joined Taylor and while he initially scratched around against Narine, he soon grew more comfortable against the 25-year-old Trinidadian, smashing him to the fence for four boundaries, including three times in one over.

Anderson, however, fell in the next over by Veerasammy Permaul when Narsingh Deonarine took a well-judged catch at deep midwicket after the all-rounder and Taylor had combined for a 50-run partnership in relatively quick time.

New Zealand's innings started badly on Friday when openers Hamish Rutherford (10) and Peter Fulton (11) were both dismissed by two brilliant Sammy catches, while Kane Williamson fell just before the close for 58 after fighting back in a 95-run partnership with Taylor.

West Indies' innings was anchored by veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who shared a 200-run partnership with Denesh Ramdin to compile an unbeaten 122 and became the sixth highest test run scorer of all time with 11,199 runs. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)