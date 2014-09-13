Sept 13 West Indies made a strong start to the second test against Bangladesh, their 500th test match, with a century stand from openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Leon Johnson setting them on the way to a first day total of 246 for three.

A small crowd at Gros Islet in Saint Lucia, saw the tourists fail to take advantage of promising conditions for bowling after they won the toss and put West Indies in to bat.

Guyanese left-hander Johnson, on his test debut, was part of a solid start along with Brathwaite, fresh from his maiden double century in the first test victory.

Brathwaite made 63 from 150 balls before he was removed after lunch when he slashed a long hop from Shafiul Islam to Taijul Islam at point with West Indies on 143.

Two runs later and Bangladesh had their second breakthrough - Johnson trapped leg before by Taijul Islam's spin.

Kirk Edwards made 16 before he drove Mahmudullah straight to Shamsur Rahman at cover but Darren Bravo (44) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (34) saw West Indies safely to the close without further loss. (Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)