Aug 2 West Indies were hurtling towards another heavy defeat when they lost four quick wickets on day four of the second test against India in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Starting their second innings with a deficit of 304 runs, the home team collapsed to 48 for four by lunch at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Even the weather could not save West Indies as only 15.5 overs were bowled before lunch after a late start caused by intermittent rain.

With the showers expected to ease in the afternoon and on Wednesday, the Windies look like going 2-0 down in the four-test series.

Rajendra Chandrika (one) was the first to go when he was bowled by Ishant Sharma, the ball striking the batsman's elbow and deflecting on to the stumps.

Fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite was next to fall for 23 when he skied a short ball from leg-spinner Amit Mishra to mid-wicket.

Marlon Samuels then went for a duck, clean bowled by paceman Mohammed Shami, the ball keeping lower than the batsman was expecting and striking his off stump.

Shami then picked up another scalp with the last ball before lunch when Darren Bravo (20), who had looked shaky from the start, fended a short, rising ball to third slip.

It was Bravo's fourth cheap dismissal in the series. He has made 41 runs in four knocks.

"That looks a very soft dismissal to me," said former West Indies batsman Viv Richards on the television commentary.

"For a top class batsman that's weak, very, very weak. Darren Bravo may have to rethink exactly how he'd like to play especially having not been successful against the quicks over the years." (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)