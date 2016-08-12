Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
Aug 12 Honours were even in the pre-lunch session as India picked up two wickets while West Indies added 87 runs on the fourth day of the third test in St Lucia on Friday.
West Indies were 194 for three in their first innings at the interval, 159 behind India, with Marlon Samuels 39 not out and Jermaine Blackwood unbeaten on 20 at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.
Darren Bravo, caught at fine leg for 29 after getting a top edge while hooking fast bowler Ishant Sharma, and Kraigg Brathwaite, caught behind off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 64, were the two batsmen to fall.
After the third day was washed out, play resumed with a draw the most likely result.
India made the better start by dismissing Bravo although replays showed Sharma could have been called for a no-ball, the third umpire declining to overturn the on-field call.
Brathwaite was removed three overs later when he gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha down the leg side.
India's spinners could not get another breakthrough, prompting captain Virat Kohli to take the second new ball just before the break. (Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.