By Azad Majumder

DHAKA, Oct 29 Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell hit maiden test half-centuries as West Indies made a solid start in the second and final test against Bangladesh on Saturday, reaching the tea break on 160 for two wickets.

The openers added 100 for the first wicket before Bangladesh nade their initial breakthrough when Brathwaite edged paceman Rubel Hossain to Imrul Kayes at slip.

Teenager Brathwaite, playing only his third test, fell after completing his maiden fifty with a single on the last ball of the previous over, bowled by Shakib Al Hasan.

Powell, who replaced injured Lendl Simmons for the match, hit 72 before he was bowled by debutant left-arm spinner Suhrawadi Shuvo.

Powel looked solid until he misjudged the line of the delivery that gave Shuvo his first test wicket.

Shuvo came into the side after left-arm spinner Elias Sunny, who had claimed seven wickets in Chittagong on debut including 6-94 in the first innings, was ruled out because of illness.

The tourists also brought in paceman Kemar Roach for Ravi Rampaul, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Kirk Edwards (31) and Darren Bravo (two) were the not out batsmen for West Indies at the interval. (Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)