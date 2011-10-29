(updates at close)
By Azad Majumder
DHAKA Oct 29 Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell
and Kirk Edwards all hit half-centuries as West Indies held the
edge in the second and final test against Bangladesh, reaching
253 for five at close on the first day on Saturday.
Bangladesh restored some parity in the final session with
off-spinner Nasir Hossain striking twice before Shakib Al Hasan
bowled nightwatchman Kemar Roach for six.
Edwards kept the prospect of his second century in his
third test alive, staying 71 not out overnight alongside Marlon
Samuels (16 not out).
Edwards helped build on a 100-run opening stand between
Brathwaite (50)and Powell (72) who both hit their maiden test
fifties after West Indies captain Darren Sammy won his first
toss on the tour and opted to bat.
Bangladesh had to toil before they made their first
breakthrough when Brathwaite edged paceman Rubel Hossain to
Imrul Kayes at slip.
Powell, who replaced injured Lendl Simmons for the match,
was bowled by debutant left-arm spinner Suhrawadi Shuvo. He had
looked solid until misjudging the line of the delivery that gave
Shuvo his first test wicket.
Nasir Hossain trapped Darren Bravo (12) lbw for his first
test wicket before he had Shivnarine Chanderpaul caught by
wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for 18.
(Editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)