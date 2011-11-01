(Updates at tea)

DHAKA, Nov 1 Darren Bravo narrowly missed a double century but West Indies increased their victory prospects in the second test by restricting Bangladesh to 73 for two wickets at tea on the fourth day on Tuesday.

The visitors declared their second innings on 383 for five with a lead of 507 runs immediately after Bravo fell for 195, caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim off left-arm spinner Suhrawadi Shuvo.

Shuvo induced a leading edge from Bravo and Rahim took the skier to end his 297-ball innings featuring 12 fours and five sixes.

Three of those sixes were struck in the post-lunch session when West Indies added 74 runs in little over 10 overs.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was 59 not out when the declaration was made.

Set a massive target, Bangladesh were jolted early by Fidel Edwards who struck in his second over to remove Imrul Kayes, caught by Kirk Edwards at slip for nine.

Darren Sammy then took a sharp return catch to dismiss Shahriar Nafees for 18 off the last ball before tea was called.

Tamim Iqbal, dropped by Marlon Samuels off Edwards at gully on 12, was 42 not out at the break.

