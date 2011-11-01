* West Indies gain massive lead

DHAKA Nov 1 Darren Bravo fell five runs short of a maiden double century but West Indies maintained their domination of the second and final test to inch closer to a series victory against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bravo's sparkling 195 and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's unbeaten half-century allowed skipper Darren Sammy to declare the second innings on 383 for five.

Set an unlikely target of 508 runs, Bangladesh showed early signs of crumbling but opener Tamim Iqbal's defiant unbeaten 82 and an unbeaten 33 from Mushfiqur Rahim guided them to 164 for three wickets at stumps.

West Indies declared immediately after Bravo missed his personal milestone.

Left-arm spinner Suhrawadi Shuvo induced a leading edge from Bravo and Rahim took the skier to end his 297-ball innings featuring 12 fours and five sixes.

Three of those sixes were struck in the post-lunch session when West Indies added 74 runs in little over 10 overs.

Chanderpaul was 59 not out when the declaration was made.

Bangladesh were jolted early by Fidel Edwards who struck in his second over to remove Imrul Kayes, caught by Kirk Edwards at slip for nine.

Sammy then took a sharp return catch to dismiss Shahriar Nafees for 18 off the last ball before tea was called.

Tamim, then on 12, was lucky to linger as Marlon Samuels dropped him off Edwards at gully.

The left-hander raced to his fifty off 58 balls before curbing his attacking instincts.

He received some support from Raqibul Hassan, who made 17 off 52 balls before edging Samuels to Sammy at slip.

The rain-hit first test was drawn.

