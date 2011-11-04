NEW DELHI Nov 4 India host West Indies in the
opener of their three-match series on Sunday with doubts over
the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium pitch, which will be hosting a test
for the first time since serving an international ban.
Kotla was handed a one-year ban after an India v Sri Lanka
one-dayer was abandoned in 2009 because of a dangerous pitch and
although a few limited-overs matches have been played since the
suspension ended, the rigours of a five-day match will provide a
sterner test of the surface's credentials.
Delhi and District Cricket Association officials have been
quoted in the local media as saying they could not get the
"right mix" for the soil and were hoping the lack of bind would
not result in a crumbling wicket.
For India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the focus, however,
will be on banishing the memory of the team's shambolic tour of
England.
Injury-ravaged India were whitewashed 4-0 in one of their
worst ever overseas performances, where they could not win a
single international match.
The test series whitewash also ended their run as the
top-ranked team and pushed them down to the third place in the
standings.
"The series against West Indies might well be the beginning
of our campaign to regain the number one test status," middle
order stalwart Vangipurappu Laxman told the Hindu newspaper.
"After the dismal series in England, the tests against West
Indies are very important. We hope to start on a very positive
note and get back into the winning mood once again ahead of the
Australian tour," the stylish right-hander added.
India will play four tests in Australia in December-January,
followed by two Twenty20 internationals and a tri-series also
featuring Sri Lanka.
The series against a West Indies team ranked seventh is
perceived as the perfect build-up for Australia.
India will once again be able to call on the services of
regular openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, and the
middle order will look stronger with Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj
Singh also returning from injuries.
Tendulkar needs just one three-digit score to become the
first batsman to score 100 international centuries while Yuvraj
has already announced that his motivation would be to cement his
place in the test side.
With Zaheer Khan still recovering from ankle surgery and
off-spinner Harbhajan Singh dropped, both the pace and slow-ball
departments look inexperienced.
The bowlers, however, can bank on their batting colleagues
to put those extra runs on the board to place additional
pressure on the tourists.
Skipper Darren Sammy and his men looked ill at ease against
Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack and a bigger test awaits them in
India where off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner
Pragyan Ojha will do everything to make life miserable for them.
The tourists, however, can derive positives from their
series victory in Bangladesh.
In the second and final test in Dhaka, Kirk Edwards scored a
century in the first innings and 86 in the second, Darren Bravo
almost bagged a maiden double century and promising leg-spinner
Devendra Bishoo claimed a first five-wicket haul.
Kolkata hosts the second test from Nov 14 and Mumbai the
third from Nov 22.
Squads:
India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Gautam Gambhir,
Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vangipurappu
Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pragyan Ojha, Ishant
Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Varun Aaron, Ajinkya Rahane,
Rahul Sharma.
West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Adrian Barath, Carlton
Baugh, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo,
Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Fidel Edwards, Kirk Edwards, Kieran
Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach, Marlon
Samuels, Shane Shillingford.
