(Corrects to Wednesday in intro)
* India beat West Indies to take 1-0 lead
* Ashwin man of the match on debut
By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, Nov 9 Sachin Tendulkar's sparkling 76
secured India's five-wicket victory in the first test against
West Indies on Wednesday while prolonging his agonising wait for
his 100th international century.
Statistically the greatest cricketer with 33,000-plus runs
in international cricket, Tendulkar, who passed 15,000 test runs
on Tuesday, looked set for the triple digit mark before
leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo trapped him leg before.
The 38-year-old batsman departed after a fluent 148-ball
knock, studded with 10 crisp boundaries, but not before laying
the foundation for a much-needed win for India, who lost their
top test ranking after a 4-0 whitewash in England.
Vangipurappu Laxman (58 not out) also chipped in with a
half-century as India, resuming on 152 for two wickets, chased
down the 276-run victory target just after the lunch break with
the loss of five wickets.
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named man of the
match for his nine-wicket haul in his debut test, while left-arm
spinner Pragyan Ojha finished with seven wickets.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was naturally delighted
with the performance of the team's relatively inexperienced
bowling unit.
"It was not an easy wicket to get the batsmen out. Ojha
bowled really well in the first innings and Ashwin in the second
innings," he said.
"It was not that Ashwin got a lot out of the wicket. It was
his variations that helped him. He was flighting the ball nicely
and at the same time he got the carrom-ball and the top-spinner
which also worked."
West Indies badly needed a couple of early breakthroughs in
the bowler-dominated test where 32 wickets fell on the first
three days and Fidel Edwards made early inroads when he
disturbed overnight batsman Rahul Dravid's (31) stumps in the
second over of the day.
"We always had hope... we got an early wicket before Laxman
came and batted really well with Sachin. They took the game away
from us," West Indies captain Darren Sammy said.
Tendulkar found the boundary regularly and Sammy and his men
were up against the skill and experience of a man whose
individual test aggregate is greater than the whole West Indies
team put together.
Tendulkar brought up his 62nd test fifty before Bishoo sent
him back, much to the disappointment of the 5000-odd crowd that
had gathered at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in hope of
witnessing his 100th international century.
Laxman made sure India scored the 124 runs they needed on
the fourth day to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
The wristy right-hander elegantly flicked off his pads
whenever the rival bowlers strayed and also drove with elan.
Laxman took a single off Kraigg Brathwaite to score the
winning run.
Ojha and Ashwin claimed 16 of the 20 West Indies wickets
that fell in the match and Sammy conceded they would have to
find a solution soon.
"(Playing) spin has been a problem for us. Losing 15 wickets
for 220-odd runs, last five in the first innings and all in the
second...we need to find a way to score against spin bowling,"
Sammy said.
Kolkata hosts the second test from Nov. 14, while the third
starts on Nov. 22 in Mumbai.
(Editing by Justin Palmer; To comment on this story: email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket