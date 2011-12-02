VISAKHAPATNAM Dec 2 Virat Kohli compiled
his eighth hundred in one-dayers and with able support from
Rohit Sharma took India to a comfortable five-wicket victory
against West Indies in the second one-day international on
Friday.
Chasing 270 for victory, Kohli (117) and Sharma (90 not out)
batted with a lot of maturity and added 163 for the fourth
wicket to give India a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series
against the tourists.
Man-of-the-match Kohli hit 14 boundaries before edging a
catch behind with India still 23 away from the win.
But Sharma, who brought up his second consecutive
half-century in the series, kept his calm to take India home
with 11 balls to spare.
India lost Parthiv Patel and Gautam Gambhir early but Kohli
and captain Virender Sehwag (26) added 55 for the third wicket
to steady the ship.
The visitors were still in the hunt after Sehwag departed
trying to clear off-spinner Marlon Samuels over the long-off
boundary and India were reduced to 84-3.
But the stand between Kohli and Sharma put paid to their
hopes of levelling the series.
Earlier, tailender Ravi Rampaul blasted his way to an
unbeaten 86 from the number 10 position to deny India's hopes of
restricting West Indies to a far lower total.
The left-hander hit six fours and six sixes in his 66-ball
innings to lift West Indies to 269 for nine.
Rampaul, whose highest score in ODIs before this match was
an unbeaten 26, added 99 in 14 overs for the unbroken final
wicket with Kemar Roach (24 not out).
Pace duo Umesh Yadav (3-38) and R. Vinay Kumar (2-43) picked
up the first five wickets to fall, reducing the visitors to
63-5, before opener Lendl Simmons (78) and Kieron Pollard (35)
stemmed the rot with a 56-run stand for the sixth wicket.
Simmons anchored the innings with his patient 102-ball knock
but was run out with West Indies on 170 and with just the last
pair left to bat.
The third ODI will be played in Ahmedabad on Monday.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Dave
Thompson; to query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)