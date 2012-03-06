March 6 All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been recalled to the West Indies squad for their home one-day international series against Australia.

Fast bowler Tino Best was also picked to make his return as West Indies selectors chose an experienced squad for the first three games of the five-match series, starting next week.

"Tino over the last two years has been very consistent with his performance in the shorter format of the game," chairman of selectors Panel Clyde said in a statement on Tuesday.

"And Dwayne looks like he has returned to form and has been consistent, plus his on-field experience will be of value to us."

Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons and Adrian Barath were all overlooked because of injuries and fast bowler Fidel Edwards was not included because the selectors wanted to save him for the tests and Twenty20s.

"It is all about workload management as we approach a long and demanding schedule of cricket," Clyde said.

"So we have to handle him with care, considering the injury problems which he has had in the past."

Squad: Darren Sammy (captain), Denesh Ramdin, Tino Best, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels.

