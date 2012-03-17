* Hosts collapse in pursuit of modest total
March 17 Australia spinner Xavier Doherty took
four wickets to lead the visitors to a 64-run victory over the
West Indies in the first one-day international of their
five-match series in Kingstown, St Vincent on Friday.
It was a familiar story of failing with the bat while
chasing a modest total for the Caribbean side as they kicked off
the series, which also includes three tests, in disappointing
fashion.
Australia were restricted to 204 in their allotted 50 overs
with only opener Dave Warner, who struck 40 from 55 balls, and
George Bailey's 48 on his one-day international debut able to
master the tricky conditions for the visitors.
Dwayne Bravo was the most effective of the West Indies
bowlers, picking up 3-58, while Kemar Roach's pace and Marlon
Samuels' off-spin also helped pin down the tourists on a slow
track.
West Indies made a decent start to taking on what was a very
achievable target with Samuels (35) and Dwayne Bravo (32)
getting amongst the runs but when the latter was bowled by
Daniel Christian, the floodgates opened.
Six wickets fell for just seven runs and only a late cameo
from skipper Darren Sammy (35) offered any kind of resistance at
the Arnos Vale Ground.
Doherty will take the plaudits for his fine spell of slow
left-arm bowling, coming back well after being hit for three
sixes in his first over by Samuels, but the Australian bowlers
were helped by some awful shot selection from the hosts.
"It was a great way to start the tour... we know that on
this surface we had a decent enough score," Australian skipper
Shane Watson told reporters.
"They had a period with (Dwayne) Bravo and Samuels going
after us but we had talked before that if we kept up some
sustained pressure they could self-destruct a bit and they did
that," he said.
While Watson was delighted with Bailey making the top score
in his first ODI, he was full of praise for Doherty's response
to being blasted out of the attack.
"Xavier has improved, he has just developed his cricket over
the last couple of years and now he has a number of different
game plans that he can go to," Watson added.
"For me as a captain, he really is a pleasure to skipper
because he knows that if things don't go exactly right he has
always got another way to be successful and he did that today
with four wickets at a really crucial time".
The only real bright spot for West Indies was the all-round
performance of Jamaican Samuels, but Sammy remained upbeat.
"We are very disappointed. Hopefully we can bounce back in
the second match. We have two more games here and we have a
history of getting better as a series goes on."
The two teams observed a minute's silence prior to the start
of the match in honour of Runako Morton after the former Leeward
Islands captain and West Indies batsman died in a car crash two
weeks ago.
The second match of the series is also in St Vincent on
Sunday.
