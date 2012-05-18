(Updates at close)
* Strauss unbeaten on 121
* England lead by 16 runs
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, May 18 England captain Andrew Strauss
ended his long wait for a century with a polished unbeaten 121
to lead his team to 259 for three on the second day of the first
test against West Indies at Lord's on Friday.
Strauss reached three figures in a test for the first time
in 18 months, England finishing 16 runs ahead of the touring
side with seven wickets remaining and in complete control of the
match.
Strauss's watchful innings was studded with trademark
attacking strokes, crisply-timed drives through the covers,
powerful cuts and firm shots off his legs.
He hit 19 fours in his 20th test century, sharing a
second-wicket partnership of 147 with Jonathan Trott who scored
58.
England fast bowler Stuart Broad had struck with the first
ball of the day to dismiss West Indies for 243, removing Shannon
Gabriel for a golden duck to complete test-best figures of seven
for 72.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul was left stranded at the other end,
13 runs short of his 26th test century after another brave
attempt to hold together the West Indies brittle batting order.
Strauss and Alastair Cook shared an untroubled opening
partnership of 47 before the latter, on 26, tried to pull a
short ball from Kemar Roach and dragged it on to his stumps.
Strauss and Trott took England to 80 for one at lunch and
the pair continued to accumulate cautiously in the afternoon
session, both reaching fifty.
West Indies captain Darren Sammy rotated his four-man pace
attack but Fidel Edwards, Roach, Gabriel and Sammy failed to
extract much life from a placid pitch.
The hosts took tea on 167 for one with Strauss on 78 and the
pressure started to show as he neared three figures.
On 95, he was dropped by Chanderpaul at slip off a no ball
from Edwards and Trott's dismissal could have further unsettled
him, the right-hander nicking a sharp catch to wicketkeeper
Denesh Ramdin off the persevering Sammy.
Strauss played and missed several times before gleefully
cutting Sammy to the third man boundary to complete his fifth
test century against West Indies.
The left-hander embraced partner Kevin Pietersen warmly,
removed his helmet and held his bat aloft to all sides of the
ground, the relief evident after a poor run of form which has
raised doubts about his place in the team.
Pietersen showed positive intent from the start of his
innings of 32 as England looked to push on.
He got off the mark with a fierce pull through mid-wicket
and struck five boundaries with typically flamboyant strokes
before feathering a catch to Ramdin off part-time spinner Marlon
Samuels.
Ian Bell joined his captain for the last few overs and was
unbeaten on five at the close.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)