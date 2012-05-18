* Strauss unbeaten on 121
* England lead by 16 runs
LONDON, May 18 England captain Andrew Strauss
described a feeling of release after ending an l8-month wait for
a century with an polished unbeaten 121 in the first test
against West Indies at Lord's on Friday.
The left-handed opener hugged partner Kevin Pietersen and
held his bat aloft to all corners of the ground after making his
20th test hundred to put his side in control of the match.
"Having not scored a hundred for a while there was a bit of
pressure to get there," he told a news conference. "The last 15
runs were hard work mentally.
"It was a great release to get to three figures and a very
special moment, definitely one of my most special centuries."
Strauss displayed great concentration throughout his innings
but also played some trademark attacking strokes, hitting 19
fours with fluent drives through the covers, fierce cuts and
neat strokes off his legs.
He needed a stroke of luck on 95 when he was dropped in the
slips off a Fidel Edwards no ball and his relief was evident
when he cut Darren Sammy to the third man boundary to reach his
century.
"It's at moments like that you think perhaps someone up
there is looking after you today," Strauss said. "We've all come
through tough times in our careers but it makes you stronger."
Strauss's innings lifted England to 259 for three at the
close on the second day, a lead of 16 runs with seven wickets
remaining after West Indies were bowled out for 243 in their
first innings.
England fast bowler Stuart Broad struck with the first ball
of the day to remove Shannon Gabriel for a golden duck and
complete test-best figures of seven for 72.
LEFT STRANDED
Shivnarine Chanderpaul was left stranded at the other end,
13 runs short of his 26th test century after another brave
attempt to hold together the West Indies brittle batting order.
Strauss and Alastair Cook shared an untroubled opening
partnership of 47 before the latter, on 26, tried to pull a
short ball from Kemar Roach and dragged it on to his stumps.
Strauss and Jonathan Trott took England to 80 for one at
lunch and the pair continued to accumulate cautiously in the
afternoon session, both reaching fifty.
West Indies captain Sammy rotated his four-man pace attack
but Fidel Edwards, Roach, Gabriel and Sammy failed to extract
much life from a placid pitch.
Trott was out for 58 just before Strauss reached his
century, the right-hander nicking a sharp catch to wicketkeeper
Denesh Ramdin off the persevering Sammy to end a second-wicket
partnership of 147.
Pietersen showed positive intent from the start of his knock
of 32 as England looked to push on.
He got off the mark with a fierce pull through mid-wicket
and struck five boundaries with typically flamboyant strokes
before feathering a catch to Ramdin off part-time spinner Marlon
Samuels.
Ian Bell joined his captain for the last few overs and was
unbeaten on five at the close.
"It's important we establish a big first-innings lead and go
on to win the game," Strauss said. "I've still got to do my job
as captain.
"It's quite an easy-paced wicket and I thought our bowlers
did an outstanding job to bowl out the West Indies in a day but
we don't want to look too far ahead."
