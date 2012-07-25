July 25 Martin Guptill fell three runs short of
his third test century as New Zealand closed the first day of
the first test against West Indies on 232 for four at North
Sound, Antigua.
Guptill's patient 249 ball, 353 minute innings was the
backbone of a solid opening day for the tourists, who won the
toss, but two late wickets gave West Indies a chance of making
some inroads on Thursday.
Off-spinner Sunil Narine, playing in his first test in the
Caribbean after making his debut in the five-day game on the
tour of England in June, showed his value with three wickets.
Guptill put on 97 for the first wicket with Daniel Flynn
before Narine got his first test wicket and a much-needed
breakthrough for Darren Sammy's side after a fruitless morning
session.
Flynn, on 45, attempted to cut a rising, short delivery from
Narine but was beaten by some extra bounce and chopped the ball
to Kieran Powell at point.
It was a moment of relief for the Caribbean side who had
bowled pretty well in the early stages for little reward with
Kemar Roach and Ravi Rampaul getting some movement.
Roach finally got his reward when Brendon McCullum (25)
drove him straight to Narsingh Deonarine at mid-off who held on
well.
Skipper Ross Taylor then got his head down with Guptill in a
solid 90 run partnership which frustrated the hosts and the
handful of spectators at the sadly empty Sir Vivian Richards
Stadium.
But six overs from the close Narine struck -- again with a
shorter delivery -- when Taylor gloved the ball on to his stumps
as he attempted to work the ball to the onside.
Then Guptill, with the prospect of ending the day unbeaten
and with a century to his name, had a rush of blood as he
allowed the moment to get to him.
Attempting to sweep Narine, the opener got a top edge which
was snaffled up by Deonarine at mid-on to the delight of Sammy.
New Zealand will now have to consolidate on Thursday morning
rather than motor towards an imposing total but it was
nonetheless a day when their top order showed they could handle
themselves in Caribbean conditions.
(Writing by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Ken Ferris)