July 26 Chris Gayle marked his return to test
cricket with an imposing unbeaten 85 as he led West Indies to
145 without loss, chasing New Zealand's 351 all out on the
second day of the first test at North Sound, Antigua.
Gayle's characteristically confident performance, supported
by fellow opener Kieran Powell (58 not out), came after the
hosts spinner Sunil Narine picked up his first five-wicket haul
as the tourists failed to build on a promising start with the
bat.
West Indies trail by 206 runs with all their first innings
wickets intact but Gayle looks ominously capable of amassing a
major total in his first test knock in 19 months.
The left-hander has played predominantly Twenty20 cricket
during his exile, caused by a dispute with the West Indies
Cricket Board, and he began in the style of the shortest format
-- taking Chris Martin for four fours in his first over.
Gayle reached his half century in 39 balls but slowed down
in the latter stages as he wisely put his mind to making sure he
returned to the crease on Friday.
It was an entertaining display but again there were very few
fans there to witness it at a poorly attended Sir Vivian
Richards Stadium.
New Zealand will regret failing to take their chances,
however, with Daniel Flynn dropping Gayle off Doug Bracewell
when the Jamaican was on 36 and West Indies were 47-0.
Neil Wagner should also have removed Powell when he edged
him through the slips but Martin Guptill failed to react.
DISAPPOINTING PERFORMANCE
The frustration with the ball came after a disappointing
batting performance from Ross Taylor's men who had resumed on
232 for four.
Narine removed nightwatchman Wagner and then Kane Williamson
and Dean Brownlie put their heads down to put on 40 for the
sixth wicket before Williamson was bowled, playing on a short
delivery from paceman Kemar Roach.
Brownlie followed shortly after, caught behind off Ravi
Rampaul, and the score would have been even more disappointing
had it not been for a 42-run last wicket partnership between
Bracewell and Martin.
That late resistance ended when Bracewell holed out to
Shivnarine Chanderpaul off Rampaul.
Any frustration from West Indies at failing to finish off
New Zealand was tempered by the fact that at 223 for two on the
opening day a much bigger score was within the tourists' grasp.
Narine's 5-132 in his first test in the Caribbean, and just
his second career test, should end the discussion about whether
his off-spin, highly effective in Twenty20, can translate to the
five-day game.
"It felt good to get my first wicket and then go on to get
five," Narine said. "You can relax a little bit more (in test
cricket), you don't have someone going after you every ball".
