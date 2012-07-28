(fixes typo in first par)
July 28 Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill put
on a 123-run partnership to help New Zealand end the fourth day
of the first test on 199 for three on Saturday, but two late
wickets will give the West Indies hope of securing a victory.
After the hosts built a 171-run first innings lead in
Antigua with skipper Darren Sammy (50) and Narsingh Deonarine
(79) ensuring they reached 522, the tourists needed to show
plenty of resolve to save the test.
Guptill (67) and Daniel Flynn put on 47 for the first wicket
before Sunil Narine, who grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first
innings, trapped the latter on the back foot lbw for 20.
Despite the wicket, New Zealand knuckled down with McCullum
(84) and Guptill batting sensibly, exercising caution against
Narine's spin as they looked to see the visitors through to the
close of play without any more alarms.
However, Narine struck again, coming around the wicket and
getting some bounce with a ball that struck Guptill's glove and
was snapped up by Assad Fudadin at short leg.
The momentum shifted further towards the West Indies when
McCullum, looking well set for a century, played on with an
inside edge from Kemar Roach.
A lead of 28 runs with seven second innings wickets
remaining ahead of Sunday's final day will require some
disciplined batting from New Zealand against a West Indies
attack that can sense victory.
