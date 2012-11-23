KHULNA, Bangladesh Nov 23 Marlon Samuels rode his luck to score his maiden double century as West Indies seized control of the second test against Bangladesh in Khulna on Friday.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 109 as the visitors reached 564 for four wickets at the close of the third day, a lead of 177 runs.

Samuels, who resumed on 109, was the last man out in the final session and added 326 runs for the third wicket with Darren Bravo (127).

The stand between Samuels and Bravo was the highest for West Indies for any wicket against Bangladesh, surpassing Chanderpaul and Denesh Ramdin's unbroken 296 in the previous test in Dhaka.

Bravo, who was unbeaten on 85 overnight, also completed his century, his fourth in tests, before off-spinner Sohag Gazi trapped him lbw.

Samuels made Bangladesh pay heavily after Naeem Islam dropped the right-handed batsman on 117 off Abul Hasan at slip.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan beat Samuels on 167 for the ball to hit the stumps but to Bangladesh's dismay the bails remained unmoved.

Paceman Rubel Hossain had a strong lbw appeal turned down against Samuels, on 191, on the first ball after the tea break and was again unlucky when Samuels edged him in his next over between the first slip fielder Shahriar Nafees and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim for a boundary.

Samuels, who hit 31 fours and three sixes, flicked Rubel away for a single to complete his double century and looked well set for a triple before a tired-looking shot off the same bowler ended his knock with substitute fielder Elias Sunny completing the catch at point.

Wicketkeeper Ramdin (four not out) was at the crease for West Indies with Chanderpaul, who compiled his second century in the series having notched up a career best unbeaten 203 in the first test.

West Indies won the first test int he two-match series by 77 runs. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)