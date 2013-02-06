CANBERRA Feb 6 Shane Watson celebrated his return to international cricket with a sparkling innings of 122 to drive Australia to 329 for seven in the third one dayer against West Indies at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Australia are hoping to wrap up the series with two matches to spare in the first one-day international ever played in the nation's capital and the 31-year-old opener gave them every chance with his 111-ball knock.

Watson, who missed much of the domestic season with a calf injury, reached his seventh ODI century in 102 balls and then conjured up two fours and two sixes in the next nine balls before holing out to Kieron Pollard at backward square leg.

Phil Hughes offered able support with 86 runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Darren Sammy, while the innings of Glenn Maxwell (4) and George Bailey (44) were both ended by stunning leaping catches from Pollard on the boundary. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)