SYDNEY Feb 8 Kieron Pollard hit a defiant unbeaten century to haul West Indies almost single-handedly to 220 all out in the fourth one-day international against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Johnson (3-36) ripped through the West Indies top order to put Australia well in charge in their quest for a fourth successive victory after wrapping up the Five-match series in Canberra on Wednesday.

Pollard, though, fought a one-man rearguard action with a brilliant but controlled innings of 109 not out to ensure there would be no repeat of the dismal 70-run effort with which West Indies opened the series in Perth.

Sunil Narine offered some support in a 64-run partnership for the ninth wicket but he departed for 23 before Pollard captured his third one-day century, reaching 99 with his second six and adding a single on the next ball.

Pollard's first six - he hit 11 fours - flew into the stands at long-on, hitting an inattentive security guard full on the head. He was left without partners when Tino Best was run out with two balls remaining in the 50 overs. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)