Dec 4 West Indies bowlers produced a more disciplined line and length to stall New Zealand's run charge and capture two quick wickets as the hosts went to lunch at 445 for five on the second day of the first test at University Oval on Wednesday.

Ross Taylor was on 144 and in sight of his highest test score of 154 not out, while wicketkeeper BJ Watling was on 26 for the hosts, who had lost Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson within five runs in the first hour of play.

West Indies, already hampered by picking just two frontline pace bowlers in Tino Best and Shannon Gabriel, suffered a blow when captain Darren Sammy was forced from the field for treatment on what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Sammy returned but did not bowl again in the first session.

McCullum and Taylor had produced a brilliant attacking final session on Tuesday to lead New Zealand to 367 for three and were looking to re-establish themselves when they resumed to push to a first innings total in excess of 500 runs.

They set a record for New Zealand's fourth wicket against West Indies when they scampered through for a quick single to take their partnership to 190 runs, surpassing the 189 Mathew Sinclair and Nathan Astle compiled in late 1999.

However they were unable to extend that record much further as McCullum, who had been shaken up by a short ball from Best, was bowled for 113 by a delivery from Sammy that nipped back and hit off stump to leave the hosts 380 for four.

Anderson, making his first appearance in a test at home following his debut in Bangladesh in October, was dismissed for a duck as the visitors bowled a fuller length and allowed the ball to seam on the still green-tinged pitch.

The 22-year-old was well caught by a diving Dinesh Ramdin down the legside after he feathered a Best delivery off his hip, leaving New Zealand at 380 for five and in danger of being bundled out well short of their target.

Watling and Taylor, however, consolidated, though the latter was dropped at forward short leg on 131 about 20 minutes before the break.

New Zealand openers Peter Fulton (61) and Hamish Rutherford (62) had given the hosts a solid start with a 95-run partnership during the first session on Tuesday.

